Tony Romo Leads 2019 American Century Championship Entering Final Round

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Tony Romo holds the lead at the 2019 American Century Championship as the tournament heads into the final round at Edgewood Tahoe South in Nevada.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback holds a comfortable nine-shot lead after two rounds, with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe and former tennis star Mardy Fish tied for second place nine points back.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is 21 points behind Romo in 14th place, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tied for 22nd with 20 points.

Below is a look at the latest standings and more from the tournament.

2019 American Century Championship Leaderboard — Second Round

1. Tony Romo (51)

T2. Derek Lowe (42)

T2. Mardy Fish (42)

4. Jack Wagner (38)

5. Mark Mulder (37)

T6. John Smoltz (36)

T6. Kyle Williams (36)

8. Case Keenum (35)

9. Jeremy Roenick (34)

10. Dell Curry (33)

*Full leaderboard available on the tournament's official website

Romo started the day with a two-point lead, and all he did was build on that with the help of a 70 on this day.

The 39-year-old didn't get off to the best of starts as he bogeyed the first hole. He did, however, recover rather quickly by picking up birdies on two of the next four holes. A solid front nine helped him gain some breathing room, setting the table for him to truly establish on the back end of the round.

Romo piled up four birdies on the back nine, though a double bogey on the 14th kept him from ending the day with a double-digit lead. Overall, his 70 tied for the best round by strokes of the day.

Now, only 18 holes stand between Romo and a second consecutive American Century Championship title. He won last year's event with 71 points, besting former MLB pitcher and two-time tournament champ Mark Mulder (68) by three points.

Meanwhile, Curry had an up-and-down day on the course. While a birdie on the fourth hole had him headed in the right direction, back-to-back double bogeys quickly dropped him back in the pack. He did not lose points on any hole after the sixth, though.

Just like on the basketball court, Curry was able to show off his range on the golf course:

The two-time NBA MVP's day also had some unusual moments:

Although he is well off pace of the lead, he managed an eagle on the 18th hole for a second consecutive round to end the day strong. He sits three points behind his father, Dell Curry.

The final round tees off on Sunday at 7:39 a.m.