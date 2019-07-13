Andrew Cashner, Cash Traded to Red Sox for Noelberth Romero, Elio Prado

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Andrew Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in exchange for minor leaguers Noelberth Romero and Elio Prado. Cash considerations also went Boston's way in the deal.

Cashner is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 17 starts this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

