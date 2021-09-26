Report: Chargers' Justin Herbert Expected to Be OK After Hand Injury vs. Chiefs

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be OK after suffering an injury to his throwing hand during his team's 30-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

James Palmer of NFL Network provided more information and context.

Herbert has connected on 69.8 percent of his passes for six scores, three picks and 956 yards.

The Bolts took Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and slotted him behind veteran Tyrod Taylor on the team's depth chart to give him more time to develop.

However, Herbert started Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs after Taylor suffered a punctured lung upon receiving a painkiller injection prior to the game.

He's started ever since, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushing 55 times for 234 yards and five scores in 2020.

Herbert has a bright NFL future lined up: The 6'6", 237-pound quarterback's size is a major plus, and the 23-year-old can run a little too (560 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his collegiate career).

It ultimately appears the ex-Oregon star should be fine for his team's huge Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Oct. 4.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he does have to miss time a some point, the Chargers would turn to second-stringer Chase Daniel.

The career backup, who has played for six teams in 12 years, has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and seven picks lifetime.

North Dakota State product Easton Stick sits behind Daniel on the depth chart.