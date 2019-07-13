John Deere Classic 2019: Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry Lead After 3rd Round

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Andrew Landry plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 13, 2019 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry will enter the final day of the 2019 John Deere Classic tied atop the leaderboard after shooting a competitive third round on Saturday 

Tringale (six-under 65) and Landry (four-under 67) each moved to 16-under for the tournament with strong rounds. Meanwhile, Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are hot on the co-leaders' tails at 15-under.

Below is a look at the latest action from Illinois.

2019 John Deere Classic — Third Round

T1. Cameron Tringale 65 (-16)

T1. Andrew Landry 67 (-16)

T3. Bill Haas 64 (-15)

T3. Adam Schenk 66 (-15)

T5. Nick Watney 64 (-14)

T5. Dylan Frittelli 65 (-14)

T5. Ryan Moore 65 (-14)

T5. Vaughn Taylor 66 (-14)

*Full leaderboard available on PGATour.com

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Live Leaderboard: John Deere Classic

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: John Deere Classic

    Pga
    via Pga

    Romo Leads American Century Championship After Round 1; Steph 12th

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Romo Leads American Century Championship After Round 1; Steph 12th

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Woods' New Normal Is Managing Health as Much as Game

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods' New Normal Is Managing Health as Much as Game

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    A Warm Reminder of Tiger Woods from 20 Years Ago

    Golf logo
    Golf

    A Warm Reminder of Tiger Woods from 20 Years Ago

    Jim Nantz
    via Golf Digest