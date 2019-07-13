John Deere Classic 2019: Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry Lead After 3rd Round

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry will enter the final day of the 2019 John Deere Classic tied atop the leaderboard after shooting a competitive third round on Saturday



Tringale (six-under 65) and Landry (four-under 67) each moved to 16-under for the tournament with strong rounds. Meanwhile, Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are hot on the co-leaders' tails at 15-under.

Below is a look at the latest action from Illinois.

2019 John Deere Classic — Third Round

T1. Cameron Tringale 65 (-16)

T1. Andrew Landry 67 (-16)

T3. Bill Haas 64 (-15)

T3. Adam Schenk 66 (-15)

T5. Nick Watney 64 (-14)

T5. Dylan Frittelli 65 (-14)

T5. Ryan Moore 65 (-14)

T5. Vaughn Taylor 66 (-14)

*Full leaderboard available on PGATour.com

