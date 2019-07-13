John Deere Classic 2019: Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry Lead After 3rd Round

John Deere Classic 2019: Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry Lead After 3rd RoundJuly 13, 2019
Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry will enter the final day of the 2019 John Deere Classic tied atop the leaderboard after shooting a competitive third round on Saturday
Tringale (six-under 65) and Landry (four-under 67) each moved to 16-under for the tournament with strong rounds. Meanwhile, Bill Haas and Adam Schenk are hot on the co-leaders' tails at 15-under.
Below is a look at the latest action from Illinois.
2019 John Deere Classic — Third Round
T1. Cameron Tringale 65 (-16)
T1. Andrew Landry 67 (-16)
T3. Bill Haas 64 (-15)
T3. Adam Schenk 66 (-15)
T5. Nick Watney 64 (-14)
T5. Dylan Frittelli 65 (-14)
T5. Ryan Moore 65 (-14)
T5. Vaughn Taylor 66 (-14)
*Full leaderboard available on PGATour.com
