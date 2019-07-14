Tour de France 2019: TV Schedule, Route, Live Stream Coverage for Stage 9

BERNARD PAPON/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe will wear the yellow jersey during Stage 9 of the 2019 Tour de France on Sunday.

The Frenchman is developing into a national hero and will proudly lead the general classifications at the start of Bastille Day.

Racing will begin in Saint-Etienne and finish at Brioude after 170.5 kilometres of hill climbing and rapid descents.

Alaphilippe has been perfectly suited to this year's opening Tour schedule, and his maverick style will once again make him a threat during the latest stage. The puncheur has executed the tactics needed to stay one step ahead of his opposition, gaining speed through well-timed bursts of aggression.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 11.05 a.m. local, 10.05 a.m. BST, 5.05 a.m. ET

Route: Saint-Etienne to Brioude

TV: Eurosport, ITV (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport (via Sky Go), Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports

Latest General Classifications

1. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-QuickStep: 34 hours,17 minutes, 59 seconds

2. Giulio Ciccone, Trek-Segafredo: 0:00:23

3. Thibaut Pinot, Groupama-FDJ: 0:00:53

4. George Bennett, Team Jumbo-Visma: 0:01:10

5. Geraint Thomas, Team Ineos: 0:01:12

6. Egan Bernal, Team Ineos: 0:01:16

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Team Jumbo-Visma: 0:01:27

8. Rigoberto Uran, EF Education First: 0:01:38

9. Jakob Fuglsang, Astana Pro Team: 0:01:42

10. Emanuel Buchmann, Bora-Hansgrohe: 0:01:45

Full times and stage information are available from the Tour de France's official website.

Preview

Alaphilippe has stole the headlines in France, but it might be difficult for the race leader to maintain his status as the Maillot Jaune.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was clever during Stage 8, aiming a late attack at eventual stage winner Thomas De Gendt which made him the GC leader on Saturday night.

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

However, with each passing stage, the hills turn into mountains, and Alaphilippe traditionally does not possess the climbing stamina needed to prevail.

Stage 9, though, is perfect for the French racer's skill set. The classic riding will give Alaphilippe a chance of a second-stage victory. The true mountain climbing begins in Stage 12, and Alaphilippe will want to build up a significant GC lead before the Tour reaches Toulouse.

Freelance cycling journalist Will Newton tweeted about Sunday's racing:

Eyes will be on current champion Geraint Thomas after a fall during Stage 8. Team Ineos collectively made a mess of a corner, bringing down the Welshman in a crash. Thomas was forced to ditch his bike for a replacement, but provided an excellent ride to finish 10th.

Thomas is currently one minute and 12 seconds off the GC lead. He will want to cut the deficit when he crosses the finish line in Brioude. A solid ride will keep him on course to retain his title, but Saturday's fall showed how easy it is to lose vital seconds at the world's most famous cycling event.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Thibaut Pinot was excellent during Stage 8 and stuck with Alaphilippe until the final attack of the day. The 29-year-old has threatened to be one of the surprise contenders in his homeland, and his second-place finish on Saturday placed him third in the GC.

Pinot trails Alaphilippe by 53 seconds overall, but the Groupama-FDJ rider is a world-class climber. The latter stages could ensure he is a title contender when the mountains become the primary challenge for the peloton. The six gruelling mountain stages to follow will be ideal for "Pinot Noir."