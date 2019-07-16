Position Battles That Will Have the Biggest Impact on the 2019 CFB Season

0 of 8

Associated Press

Few parts of college football create more intrigue than the unknown. Predictions for the 2019 season often vary because of a specific group of position battles yet to be decided.

Several competitions stand out as the most impactful ones when looking at teams seemingly built to contend for conference titles. And in most cases, that battle takes place at quarterback.

This isn't to suggest we have all the answers, yet the impact is apparent. Coaches can hardly afford to make the wrong choices.

Find the right option and a program should be in the mix for a conference—or even national—crown. But the wrong decision may result in a disappointing year, perhaps placing a coach on the hot seat.