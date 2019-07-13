Marcus Rashford, James Garner Power Manchester United Past Perth Glory

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Manchester United kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 win over Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard came close for United in the first half as they controlled proceedings.

The visitors did not break the deadlock, though, until Marcus Rashford's opener on the hour mark, set up by Paul Pogba.

Substitute James Garner added a spectacular second minutes after he entered the pitch late on, while the Australian side ended the game with two 15-year-olds on the pitch.

What's Next

United's next pre-season friendly will see them take on Leeds United on Wednesday. Perth will take on Western Sydney Wanderers in the FFA Cup round of 32 on Wednesday, August 7.

