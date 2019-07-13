British F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 13, 2019 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari completed a one-two in the third and final free practice session on Saturday ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc set a time of one minute, 25.905 seconds, putting him just 0.026 ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three.

                 

FP3 Recap

Here's the classification:

As rain began to fall early in the session, only Williams' George Russell set a time for the first 20 minutes, while the other teams to actually venture out restricted themselves to installation laps.

By the halfway point in the session, only Russell's team-mate Robert Kubica and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas had added to the timesheet, with the teams unsure whether to use slicks or intermediate tyres given the conditions.

The track began to dry, though, and the drivers quickly began to pile times on the board.

Bottas and Hamilton quickly established themselves atop the timesheet, followed closely by Ferrari and Red Bull.

A change to fresh soft tyres put Leclerc and Vettel on top. Despite making the same swap, Mercedes were unable to re-establish themselves at the top on the busy track.

Related

    Angels Throw No-No on Night They Honor Tyler Skaggs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Angels Throw No-No on Night They Honor Tyler Skaggs

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Is Winning the NBA Offseason? 🤔

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Is Winning the NBA Offseason? 🤔

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 25 Summer League Players So Far

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top 25 Summer League Players So Far

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Trade SZN's Big Winners and Losers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predicting Trade SZN's Big Winners and Losers

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report