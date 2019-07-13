British F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Ferrari completed a one-two in the third and final free practice session on Saturday ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc set a time of one minute, 25.905 seconds, putting him just 0.026 ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three.

FP3 Recap

Here's the classification:

As rain began to fall early in the session, only Williams' George Russell set a time for the first 20 minutes, while the other teams to actually venture out restricted themselves to installation laps.

By the halfway point in the session, only Russell's team-mate Robert Kubica and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas had added to the timesheet, with the teams unsure whether to use slicks or intermediate tyres given the conditions.

The track began to dry, though, and the drivers quickly began to pile times on the board.

Bottas and Hamilton quickly established themselves atop the timesheet, followed closely by Ferrari and Red Bull.

A change to fresh soft tyres put Leclerc and Vettel on top. Despite making the same swap, Mercedes were unable to re-establish themselves at the top on the busy track.