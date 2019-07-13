NBA Summer League 2019: Updated Las Vegas Schedule, Standings and Top Stats

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a week of Las Vegas Summer League action, eight teams qualified for the quarterfinal round, which kicks off Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.

We saw some talents develop before our eyes in a short window. For several players going into their second year, Vegas became an audition for a spot in the main rotation, more minutes in the regular season or an expanded role.

For now, we will focus on the eight-team tournament that concludes with a championship contest Monday. With the seeding set, let's take a look at the updated schedule, standings and top performers in Vegas.

Updated Schedule

Saturday, July 13

Consolation

No. 24 Charlotte vs. No. 17 Utah at 4 p.m. on NBA TV



No. 23 New York vs. No. 18 Washington at 6 p.m. on NBA TV



No. 22 Orlando vs. No. 19 Chicago at 8 p.m. on NBA TV



No. 21 Denver vs. No. 20 Houston at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 1 Boston at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN



No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN



No. 7 Brooklyn vs. No. 2 Detroit at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN



No. 6 Dallas vs. No. 3 Minnesota at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday, July 14—Semifinals

Game 81 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 82 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday, July 15—Championship

Game 83 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

*All times ET.

Standings

1. Boston Celtics: 4-0

2. Detroit Pistons: 4-0

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: 4-0

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: 4-1

5. New Orleans Pelicans: 3-1

6. Miami Heat: 3-1

7. Dallas Mavericks: 3-1

8. Phoenix Suns: 3-1

9. Brooklyn Nets: 3-1

10. Memphis Grizzlies: 3-1

11. Golden State Warriors: 3-2

12. Los Angeles Clippers: 3-2

13. San Antonio Spurs: 2-2

14. Utah Jazz: 2-2

15. Washington Wizards: 2-2

16. Chicago Bulls: 2-2

17. Houston Rockets: 2-2

18. Sacramento Kings: 2-3

19. Toronto Raptors: 2-3

20. Milwaukee Bucks: 2-3

21. Portland Trail Blazers: 2-3

22. Philadelphia 76ers: 2-3

23. Cleveland Cavaliers: 2-3

24. Denver Nuggets: 1-2

25. Orlando Magic: 1-3

26. New York Knicks: 1-3

27. Charlotte Hornets: 1-3

28. Atlanta Hawks: 1-3

29. Los Angeles Lakers: 1-4

30. Indiana Pacers: 1-4

31. Team China: 1-4

32. Team Croatia: 0-5

Top Stats



Points Per Game: Lonnie Walker IV (Spurs): 30.0

The San Antonio Spurs should have a new contributor to their backcourt rotation for the 2019-20 term.

Lonnie Walker IV made a strong impression this summer. He averaged 30 points in two Las Vegas games and shot an impressive 58 percent from the field.

In Walker's most recent outing, he scored 32 points against the Toronto Raptors and showed the confidence to take over in stretches:

Just 20, Walker will continue to develop his game, expand strengths and work on weaknesses. Going into the 2019-20 season, he's a potential offensive spark set to come off the bench.

If Walker sharpens his defensive technique, he's capable of earning more minutes as a serviceable backup shooting guard. Until then, Marco Belinelli will continue to handle most of the reserve duties at the position.

Rebounds Per Game: Jarred Vanderbilt (Nuggets): 12.0

Jarred Vanderbilt appeared in three games, averaging 12 points and 12 rebounds. In today's league, clubs would like to see a 6'9" power forward stretch the floor on the offensive end, but he provides a strong presence on the glass and adds a physical dimension to the lineup.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Vanderbilt suited up for 17 games on the main roster and made his debut in January.

He's unlikely to crack the rotation again, with Michael Porter Jr. likely to make an NBA debut in the regular season after spraining his knee at practice this summer. Juan Hernangomez averaged 19.4 minutes per game, mostly off the bench, last year.

Vanderbilt will need to add a decent jumper to his arsenal, but he's an active defender. The 20-year-old averaged two steals in three contests. The Kentucky product could see more time with the Nuggets because of injuries. Outside of that scenario, he's a developmental asset.

Assists Per Game: Bruce Brown (Pistons): 8.3

Bruce Brown's performances seemed to improve over the course of four outings. He finished with a triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, registering 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Through all four games, Brown has displayed high basketball IQ, finding his teammates and other times creating for himself. He's a key component to the No. 2-seeded Detroit Pistons squad in Vegas.

Last season, Brown cracked the rotation, playing in 74 contests, which included 56 starts, but he provided minimal impact as a playmaker.

Head coach Dwane Casey may encourage him to utilize his vision with the ball next season. The Miami product can facilitate with precision.

Blocks Per Game: Mitchell Robinson (Knicks): 3.5

We shouldn't be surprised with Mitchell Robinson leading in blocks. He's an athletic 7-footer who tracks the ball with an explosive leap. The 21-year-old averaged 2.4 blocks last season, which ranked second in the league.

In addition to throwing a block party in Vegas, Robinson averaged 12.8 points and 11 rebounds through four outings.

He provided several jaw-dropping moments with big finishes on alley-oops at the basket:

The New York Knicks have a young rim protector who can also run the floor on the offensive end. Robinson will play a major role at center following DeAndre Jordan's departure to the Brooklyn Nets during free agency.

Robinson's defensive effort and hang time should encourage spectators at Madison Square Garden to stand up in awe. He's a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the upcoming season.

*Top averages for players who appeared in more than one game.