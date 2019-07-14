WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Full Match Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE returns to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday for its 11th annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

There was a time when Extreme Rules was touted as the most hardcore night of the year for WWE, but that hasn't been the case in nearly a decade. Instead of every match on the card carrying some sort of stipulation, only three of the advertised 10 matches Sunday will be anything close to "extreme."

Despite that, it's a fairly loaded lineup on paper, with almost every active championship being defended. There is also slated to be a few exciting matches, such as Aleister Black vs. Cesaro and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, that are bound to be barn-burners.

WWE's lackluster build to the pay-per-view hasn't left fans overly anticipating this event. Similar to Stomping Grounds, however, the promotion can still exceed expectations by delivering a standout show.

More importantly, it will interesting to see how Extreme Rules lays the groundwork for SummerSlam in August and which feuds will conclude. It's time to break down the card and make bold predictions for what could go down in Philly.