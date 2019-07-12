Angels Players All Wear No. 45 Jerseys vs. Mariners to Honor Tyler Skaggs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels wore their late teammate Tyler Skaggs' jersey against the Seattle Mariners Friday night in the team's first game home since the 26-year-old starting pitcher's death.

"We're currently working with the MLB and MLBPA on making items available honoring Tyler in the Angel Stadium Team Store," the team also announced, adding that fans can donate to the Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation in the meantime.

The organization unveiled a mural of Skaggs in the outfield prior to the game too:

Skaggs was found dead July 1 in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room ahead of the Angels' game against the Texas Rangers.

The official cause for his death has not been released.

A moment of silence was held for Skaggs before Tuesday night's All-Star Game, in which Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella wore No. 45, and Trout told reporters after the contest that he "felt him out there with me":

For the remainder of the reason, L.A. will sport "45" patches on its uniforms to honor Skaggs.