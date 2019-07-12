John Deere Classic 2019: Jhonattan Vegas Shoots 62, Leads by 1 After 2nd Round

John Deere Classic 2019: Jhonattan Vegas Shoots 62, Leads by 1 After 2nd RoundJuly 13, 2019
Jhonattan Vegas posted a career-low 62 at the TPC Deere Run course in Friday's second round of the 2019 John Deere Classic.
The 34-year-old tallied nine birdies in the round to bring his tournament score to 13 under par and secure the lead heading into the weekend—19 places better than where he ended Thursday's first round.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
319 253 311 349 329 333 319 280 353 274 244 319 285 @JhonattanVegas leads the field in SG: Off the Tee in the second round of the @JDCLASSIC. He ranked 65th on Thursday. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/m0ePyXRoT1
Vegas is searching for his fourth career PGA Tour win and first since July 2017, when he captured the RBC Canadian Open. This year, the Venezuelan has three top-10 finishes, with his best being tied for third at the Players Championship in March.
Most recently, however, Vegas failed to make the cut in the PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open.
Andrew Landry gave Vegas a scare on Friday. The 31-year-old teed off on the back nine and sunk four birdies in five holes (No. 17 through No. 3) to tie for the lead at 13 under, but he bogeyed the sixth in order to drop a stroke behind Vegas.
Below is a glance at the tournament's leaderboard in Silvis, Illinois:
1. Jhonattan Vegas (-13)
2. Andrew Landry (-12)
3. Lucas Glover (-11)
T4. Harold Varner III (-10)
T4. Russell Henley (-10)
T4. Daniel Berger (-10)
T4. Cameron Tringale (-10)
T4. Adam Schenk (-10)
T9. Vaughn Taylor (-9)
T9. Roger Sloan (-9)
Cut line: (-3)
View the full leaderboard at PGATour.com
Glover moved 17 spots up on the leaderboard from Thursday into third place.
His second round included three birdies (Nos. 5, 12 and 16), but the highlight of his Friday was an albatross on the 10th hole:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Albatross! @Lucas_Glover_ holes his second shot from 255 yards on the par-5 10th. 👏 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/h6KqZPofS5
The 39-year-old is alone in third after Cameron Tringale briefly moved into a tie with a birdie on No. 18. Schenk, after registering an eagle, birdied his last two holes to put himself 16 spots higher than where he concluded the first round.
Kevin Tway came close to outshining Glover with an ace on the 14th hole but instead putted in for an eagle. Unlike Glover, Tway's feat wasn't coupled with a favorable spot on the leaderboard as he enters the weekend tied for 86th.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
There's already been an albatross today ... @KevinTway NEARLY upstaged that at the par-4 14th. 😲 #QuickHits https://t.co/uaVhl7kjA3
There are several contenders at the top of the leaderboard, though, despite Vegas' dominant second round.
Despite Vegas' 62, seven players are within three shots of the lead. As evidenced by the fact that 18-hole leader Roberto Diaz dropped down into a tie for 21st, Moving Day could end with anybody at the top heading into Sunday.
Live Leaderboard: John Deere Classic