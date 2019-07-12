John Deere Classic 2019: Jhonattan Vegas Shoots 62, Leads by 1 After 2nd Round

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jhonattan Vegas posted a career-low 62 at the TPC Deere Run course in Friday's second round of the 2019 John Deere Classic.

The 34-year-old tallied nine birdies in the round to bring his tournament score to 13 under par and secure the lead heading into the weekend—19 places better than where he ended Thursday's first round.

Vegas is searching for his fourth career PGA Tour win and first since July 2017, when he captured the RBC Canadian Open. This year, the Venezuelan has three top-10 finishes, with his best being tied for third at the Players Championship in March.

Most recently, however, Vegas failed to make the cut in the PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament and U.S. Open.

Andrew Landry gave Vegas a scare on Friday. The 31-year-old teed off on the back nine and sunk four birdies in five holes (No. 17 through No. 3) to tie for the lead at 13 under, but he bogeyed the sixth in order to drop a stroke behind Vegas.

Below is a glance at the tournament's leaderboard in Silvis, Illinois:

1. Jhonattan Vegas (-13)

2. Andrew Landry (-12)

3. Lucas Glover (-11)

T4. Harold Varner III (-10)

T4. Russell Henley (-10)

T4. Daniel Berger (-10)

T4. Cameron Tringale (-10)

T4. Adam Schenk (-10)

T9. Vaughn Taylor (-9)

T9. Roger Sloan (-9)

Cut line: (-3)

View the full leaderboard at PGATour.com

Glover moved 17 spots up on the leaderboard from Thursday into third place.

His second round included three birdies (Nos. 5, 12 and 16), but the highlight of his Friday was an albatross on the 10th hole:

The 39-year-old is alone in third after Cameron Tringale briefly moved into a tie with a birdie on No. 18. Schenk, after registering an eagle, birdied his last two holes to put himself 16 spots higher than where he concluded the first round.

Kevin Tway came close to outshining Glover with an ace on the 14th hole but instead putted in for an eagle. Unlike Glover, Tway's feat wasn't coupled with a favorable spot on the leaderboard as he enters the weekend tied for 86th.

There are several contenders at the top of the leaderboard, though, despite Vegas' dominant second round.

Despite Vegas' 62, seven players are within three shots of the lead. As evidenced by the fact that 18-hole leader Roberto Diaz dropped down into a tie for 21st, Moving Day could end with anybody at the top heading into Sunday.