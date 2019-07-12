Heat Trade Rumors: Miami Could Absorb John Wall Contract to Acquire Bradley Beal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Capital One Arena on April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are willing to take on the remainder of Washington Wizards point guard John Wall's contract provided they acquire teammate Bradley Beal in a package deal, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

However, Jackson wrote that the Wizards seem "unwilling to do that at this time." In particular, the reporter referenced quotes from Washington vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

"Not at all," Sheppard told The Athletic in regard to trading Beal. "It's never crossed our mind. Bradley is somebody we're building around. He's been involved with everything we're doing in the draft, free agency. We need his opinion. We want this team to be a reflection of what he is all about."

As for Wall, Sheppard said he was "one of the top players in the NBA hands-down" when he was healthy and expressed optimism that the five-time All-Star will be back on the court again.

Wall, who is owed $171.1 million over four years, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last season and is expected to be out of action until at least February. The 28-year-old averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games last year.

The 26-year-old Beal poured in a career-high 25.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

The Heat have also been connected to Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and nine-time All-Star Chris Paul in recent days, further highlighting the team's desire to stock up on talent even after acquiring ex-Philadelphia 76ers wing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski linked the Heat and Paul, whom the Houston Rockets just traded along with a package of picks and selection swaps to OKC for Russell Westbrook.

As Greg Cote of the Miami Herald wrote, the Heat were also in on Westbrook before the Thunder sent him to Houston on Thursday.

If the Jackson report is any indication, the Heat's best bet on improving may be a deal for Paul, as Sheppard seems intent on retaining Wall and Beal. Regardless, Miami doesn't appear to be done making moves this summer.

