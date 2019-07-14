Aleister Black Beats Cesaro with Black Mass Finisher at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his first main roster match since WrestleMania 35, Aleister Black defeated Cesaro at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night.

Black countered out of Cesaro's attempted Neutralizer. He landed a series of strikes that culminated with Black Mass, highlighting how quickly the former NXT champion can deploy his biggest weapon.

Black was called up from NXT to the main roster prior to WrestleMania, but he was primarily used in a tag team with Ricochet. When the Superstar Shake-up resulted in Ricochet and Black being placed on separate brands, it allowed Black to embark on a singles run.

Rather than rushing Black into the ring, WWE took a measured approach by filming a number of backstage vignettes in which Black spoke softly in a dark room and expressed his desire for someone to pick a fight with him.

When nobody answered after several weeks, Black became agitated and implored someone to step up, which led to someone finally opening his door.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown Live prior to Extreme Rules, Cesaro revealed himself as the Superstar who decided to emerge as Black's first opponent.

Like Black, the Superstar Shake-up resulted in Cesaro breaking away from his tag team partner. Cesaro was primarily a tag team wrestler in recent years as one half of The Bar with Sheamus, but he is now getting another opportunity to show what he can do as a singles star.

The Swiss Cyborg had an entertaining series of matches on Raw with Ricochet, and he also beat Cedric Alexander in a singles match. On Monday's episode of Raw, Cesaro ran through No Way Jose, which helped him build some momentum entering Extreme Rules.

It seemed as though Cesaro was destined to become a top star after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30, but rather than playing into his positive fan reaction, WWE kept Cesaro heel, and it didn't end up working out.

Sunday's match represented Cesaro's best opportunity to shine as an individual in years, but it came against an up-and-coming Superstar in desperate need of a big win to get his singles push off on the right foot.

Black picking up the victory in impressive fashion suggests that he is in line for big things moving forward, but WWE would also be wise to give Cesaro a push given his all-around skill set.

