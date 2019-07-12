Sifan Hassan Sets Women's Mile World Record at IAAF Diamond League

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 12, 2019

Netherland's Sifan Hassan reacts as she crosses the finish line, wins the Women's 1 mile and break the world record in the discipline during the IAAF Diamond League competition on July 12, 2019 in Monaco. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Sifan Hassan basically finished running a mile as soon as she began.

According to the International Association of Athletics Federations, Hassan is the new world record-holder for the fastest women's mile with a blazing time of four minutes and 12.33 seconds at Friday's IAAF Diamond League in Monaco. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Chavez, Hassan broke Russian Svetlana Masterkova's record of four minutes and 12.56 seconds from 1996.

Hassan's speed isn't just confined to one mile. Last September, the 26-year-old set a course record, Dutch record and European record by running the Copenhagen Half Marathon in 65 minutes and 15 seconds, according to European Athletics.

More recently, on June 30, Hassan set a new Diamond League record for the 3,000 meters at eight minutes and 18.49 seconds. 

Hassan ranked sixth overall among women in the IAAF prior to the race. 

