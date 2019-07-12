Nicolo Barella Signs 5-Year Inter Milan Contract After Cagliari Calcio Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Nicolo Barella from Cagliari Calcio on Friday.

The club's official website confirmed the 22-year-old has arrived on a 12-month loan deal, with Inter obliged to complete his permanent transfer next summer.

Barella made his Italy debut in 2018 and has developed into one of his country's most promising midfielders.

According to Inter's website, Barella regained possession more than any other player in Serie A last term, and he has also won the most duels in the league over the past two campaigns.

The youngster appeared in 35 Serie A games last season, and is ready for the next jump in his career.

Inter are under the guidance of new manager Antonio Conte, with the addition of Barella an important building block for the former Chelsea coach.