Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Thunder Want to Deal PG as Soon as Possible; Heat Lead

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to move Chris Paul "as soon as they can" after acquiring the nine-time All-Star, along with draft picks, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t NBA Central).

Wojnarowski noted the Miami Heat are at the top of the list of potential suitors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.