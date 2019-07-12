Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Thunder Want to Deal PG as Soon as Possible; Heat Lead

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to move Chris Paul "as soon as they can" after acquiring the nine-time All-Star, along with draft picks, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t NBA Central).

Wojnarowski noted the Miami Heat are at the top of the list of potential suitors.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Can Westbrook and Harden Coexist? 🤝

    RIP to D'Antoni's Iso offense

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Westbrook and Harden Coexist? 🤝

    RIP to D'Antoni's Iso offense

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Summer League Players So Far

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Ranking the Best Summer League Players So Far

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Offseason After Russ-CP3 Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team's Offseason After Russ-CP3 Trade

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Playing with Harden Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Playing with Harden Again

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report