49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Says Dante Pettis 'Something Else, a Tremendous Talent'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed much of 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis' rookie season due to injury, but there is little doubt as to how he feels about the receiver.

He's a big fan.

Garoppolo said of Pettis during an interview with Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer:

"Dante is something else. His physical ability is different from most receivers, and different from any receiver I've been with. How he moves, it's very long and gangly, but he makes it work. He has enough explosiveness and power to get out of cuts when it doesn't look like he can.

"I'm thrilled about it. It makes my job easier for someone to win one-on-one opportunities like that. He's a tremendous talent and keeps working, grinding to make big things happen."

Although he had only 27 receptions, Pettis ranked third on the team with 467 receiving yards. His five receiving touchdowns was tied for first with tight end George Kittle.

The 6'1", 195-pound California native appeared in just 12 games as a rookie as he battled injuries.

Coming out of Washington, Pettis was known for his hands, route-running and quickness. He used those skills to average 7.9 yards after the catch, which was tied for the most in the league (minimum 40 catches), according to Pro Football Focus' Cameron Pezet.

Per Pezet, San Francisco quarterbacks registered a 125.7 passer rating when throwing to Pettis. The vast majority of his targets came by way of backups Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

As Garoppolo continues to work his way back, he is looking forward to throwing to Pettis.