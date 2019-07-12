Report: Russell Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Playing with James Harden Again

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook was "enthusiastic" about the opportunity to reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

After Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday night that the Thunder star had been traded to the Houston Rockets, ESPN colleague Royce Young revealed that reuniting with Harden was Westbrook's preferred option:

