NASCAR at Kentucky 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR season continues Saturday with the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

The event is the 19th race of the regular season and will see 36 drivers compete over 400.5 miles.

In Friday's Xfinity Series race, 38 drivers will battle it out over 200 laps in the Alsco 300.

Schedule

Friday, July 12

4:05 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

6:05 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET: Alsco 300 Race

Saturday, July 13

7:30 p.m. ET: Quaker State 400 Race

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

The full list of drivers competing at Kentucky can be found on the NBC Sports website.

Tickets are available to purchase on StubHub and via the circuit's official website.

Preview

The drivers will be hoping for normal service to resume after a hectic race weekend in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway last time out.

The race, which had to be delayed because of rain and was cut short by 33 laps by lightning, was won by Justin Haley.

Haley, a 20-year-old, 500-1 outsider, was making just his third Cup start and is ineligible to receive Cup points.

Joey Logano remains atop the standings, 18 points ahead of closest rival Kyle Busch. The pair were among the 18 drivers who crashed prior to the weather interruption.

Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer came together at Turn 1 and collected almost half the field with their collision:

Martin Truex Jr. was also among those caught up in the crash. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is fifth in the standings and 103 points behind Logano despite having won four races and finished second twice this season.

He will be hoping to reduce that gap with a fifth win of 2019, having won there two years running:

Busch has also won the Quaker State 400 twice, in the inaugural race in 2011 and most recently in 2015. He's also secured a top-10 finish in Sparta on five further occasions.

Brad Keselowski, fourth in the standings, also has an excellent record in Kentucky, with three wins and a further three top-10 finishes.

If the trio enjoy similar success Saturday, Logano's position atop the standings will be far less comfortable.