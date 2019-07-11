Report: Nets Expect Revenue to Increase by $40M with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Tom O'Connor/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets expect to see large dividends on the court from acquiring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in free agency, but the payoff should also seep into the front office.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, sources have indicated that the revenues for the Nets and Barclays Center, their home arena, "could increase by $40 million through increased sponsorships, merchandising and ticket sales."

Lewis also spoke with BSE Global CEO Brett Yormark. BSE Global oversees programming, marketing, sales and operations for Barclays Center, according to LinkedIn.

"It's what we had hoped for," Yormark told Lewis. "When we moved to Brooklyn, given what was going on in the borough, given the history and underserved nature of sports in Brooklyn, we thought we could be destinational and global. The first two years we tasted it, now we've realized it. And it's exceeded all our expectations."

While the Nets are succeeding from a business standpoint, there is more pressure now than ever to win. There might be some leniency in the upcoming season as Durant recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the NBA Finals in June.

Durant and Irving add a star power that the franchise hasn't seen since relocating to Brooklyn from New Jersey in 2012, but winning is the ultimate currency. Last season, the Nets gave this new group a foundation to build on as they made their first postseason appearance since the 2014-15 season.