Saints' Carl Granderson Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail on Sexual Assault Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday after being accused of inappropriately touching two women.

According to Davis Potter of the Casper Star-Tribune, the ruling comes after Granderson had reached an agreement with prosecutors on a plea deal, which would have included one year of unsupervised probation. After previously pleading not guilty, Granderson opted to plead no-contest to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact, per Potter.

District court judge Tori Kricken, however, rejected the terms of the plea deal on Thursday. Potter noted the two women had believed Granderson would plead guilty under the terms on the deal, and they would not have accepted a plea deal under any other circumstance.

According to Potter, Granderson made unwanted contact with the two women in November 2018 as the three slept at an off-campus apartment near the University of Wyoming. One woman told police he touched her breast multiple times and also put his hand down her pants, and the second woman said he put his hand in her pants and touched her genitals and buttocks.

The 22-year-old was initially charged with felony third-degree sexual assault as well as misdemeanor sexual battery.

Granderson has been ordered to immediately begin his six-month sentence. Per Potter, Kricken also handed down a one-year jail sentence on the sexual battery charge, though it will be "suspended with one year of supervised probation once he has completed his six months of incarceration."

Granderson went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft back in April. He signed a free-agent deal with New Orleans, with Saints coach Sean Payton saying the team "felt real comfortable with everything we knew."