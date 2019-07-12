Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Early Odds, Prediction for New Zealand vs. England

Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Early Odds, Prediction for New Zealand vs. EnglandJuly 12, 2019
England face New Zealand in Sunday's 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's with both teams aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.
The tournament hosts are into the final for a fourth time and will be confident of victory having beaten New Zealand in the group stage.
However, the Black Caps have already produced a shock by beating India in the semi-finals and will want to avoid being beaten finalists for the second World Cup in a row.
World Cup Final Odds (per Oddschecker)
England: 2-7
New Zealand: 11-4
England to Win First World Cup
England head into the World Cup final in strong form and full of momentum after crushing old rivals Australia by eight wickets in their last-four meeting.
The Aussies had put England on the brink of elimination in the group stage with victory at Lord's, but Eoin Morgan's side have improved since that defeat to move to within one win of being crowned world champions:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
When Australia beat England at Lord's on 25 June, one more defeat could have seen the hosts crash out of the World Cup in the opening round. Three weeks and three wins later, they're in the #CWC19 final! What a turnaround! #AUSvENG https://t.co/MWDcj9wzOT
England have beaten New Zealand, India and Australia in their last three matches and produced their best display of the tournament last time out.
However, Morgan has told his team not to get carried away:
The England captain has also spoken of how difficult he found New Zealand to play at the World Cup, per Simon Evans at Reuters.
"I think New Zealand throughout the whole tournament has been probably the hardest side to beat and the best side in the group stages," he said.
Yet England comfortably won their match against the Kiwis by 119 runs and should be confident of repeating that victory and clinching a maiden World Cup win in front of their own fans.
The team's bowling attack starred against Australia and showed how devastating they can be.
Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes dismissed Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb for just 14 runs to give England the perfect start:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
10 OVERS - ✅ APPEALS - ✅ WICKETS - ✅ SWING AND SEAM - ✅ BOUNCERS - ✅ Exhilarating spell of fast-bowling from Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Australian batsmen have a massive task ahead of them -- 27/3 https://t.co/99LhchgMUS #ENGvAUS #CWC19 https://t.co/ggan0M1skZ
The tournament hosts have also thrived with the bat. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have produced a superb partnership:
Test Match Special @bbctms
These two have now reached 80/0. That means Roy and Bairstow have put on 500 runs for the opening wicket at #CWC19. They are just the 6th partnership from any nation to do this. Live: https://t.co/4GbSquM8op #CWC19 #bbccricket #AUSvsENG https://t.co/Aalygluyrr
Meanwhile, Morgan and Joe Root have also made important contributions:
OptaJim @OptaJim
20 - @Eoin16 & @root66 have notched up a record 20th 50+ partnership for England in ODIs, one more than Roy & Bairstow and Bell & Cook. Central. #cwc19 #ENGvAUS https://t.co/zcHL6lhEpP
England were ruthless on their way to beating Australia for the first time at a World Cup since 1992 to reach the final, and a repeat performance on Sunday should be enough to clinch a first World Cup.
