Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Early Odds, Prediction for New Zealand vs. England

Clive Mason/Getty Images

England face New Zealand in Sunday's 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord's with both teams aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

The tournament hosts are into the final for a fourth time and will be confident of victory having beaten New Zealand in the group stage.

However, the Black Caps have already produced a shock by beating India in the semi-finals and will want to avoid being beaten finalists for the second World Cup in a row.

World Cup Final Odds (per Oddschecker)

England: 2-7

New Zealand: 11-4

England to Win First World Cup

England head into the World Cup final in strong form and full of momentum after crushing old rivals Australia by eight wickets in their last-four meeting.

The Aussies had put England on the brink of elimination in the group stage with victory at Lord's, but Eoin Morgan's side have improved since that defeat to move to within one win of being crowned world champions:

England have beaten New Zealand, India and Australia in their last three matches and produced their best display of the tournament last time out.

However, Morgan has told his team not to get carried away:

The England captain has also spoken of how difficult he found New Zealand to play at the World Cup, per Simon Evans at Reuters.

"I think New Zealand throughout the whole tournament has been probably the hardest side to beat and the best side in the group stages," he said.

Yet England comfortably won their match against the Kiwis by 119 runs and should be confident of repeating that victory and clinching a maiden World Cup win in front of their own fans.

The team's bowling attack starred against Australia and showed how devastating they can be.

Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes dismissed Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb for just 14 runs to give England the perfect start:

The tournament hosts have also thrived with the bat. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have produced a superb partnership:

Meanwhile, Morgan and Joe Root have also made important contributions:

England were ruthless on their way to beating Australia for the first time at a World Cup since 1992 to reach the final, and a repeat performance on Sunday should be enough to clinch a first World Cup.