AFCON 2019: Semi-Finals Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is down to the final four, with Senegal, Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia on the brink of the final.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, with Algeria pitted against Nigeria and Senegal set to face Tunisia.

Senegal are the slight favourites to win the competition, but the remaining sides all have the capabilities to advance.

Semi-Finals TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Sunday, July 14

Senegal vs. Tunisia: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [2-1]

Odds: Senegal 11-10, Tunisia 10-3, draw 44-19

Algeria vs. Nigeria: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.) [2-1]

Odds: Algeria 17-10, Nigeria 23-10, draw 11-5

Odds To Win The AFCON



Senegal: 6-4

Algeria: 11-4

Nigeria: 9-2

Tunisia: 6-1

Full scheduling for the rest of the tournament can be found at CAFonline.com. Live streaming for all matches will be available via Eurosport Player (UK) and beIN Sports Connect (U.S.). All odds via Oddschecker.

Preview

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The semi-finals have thrown up two interesting encounters, and despite Senegal and Algeria holding the status as favourites, their opponents will feel they have a chance.

The AFCON has been an incredibly tight competition. Knockout matches have regularly gone to extra time and penalties, or have been decided by a single goal in normal time.

Senegal are the overall favourites, featuring Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, but they lost 1-0 to the Algerians in the group phase and have appeared less than convincing.

The Lions of Teranga could only fashion 1-0 wins over Uganda and Benin, respectively, in the knockouts, and they are yet to capture the imagination at the AFCON.

However, Algeria have impressed, and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has been one of the players of the tournament.

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

The captain of the Desert Foxes has been inspirational, with the midfielder linking with the attack at every opportunity.

Six goals in the groups showed their intent. If they are to win the tournament, it will be by using exciting tactics.

Nigeria and Tunisia are the remaining underdogs in Egypt, but both have been consistent during their advancement.

The Tunisians posted three draws in the group stage, but Nigeria won twice. 1-0 victories over Burindi and Guinea, respectively, underlined the Super Eagles' ability to gain three points alongside clean sheets.

A defensive mindset could be vital in the last four, and the remaining countries have been defensively sound in the knockouts.

Senegal and Algeria are the teams with the additional quality and depth in their squads, but if the last-four games remain ponderous and tight, the final could end up being between any of the four nations.

Prediction: Senegal and Algeria in the final.