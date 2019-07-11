AFCON 2019: Quarter-Final Scores, Results and Semi-Final Schedule

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday to set up a semi-final clash against Nigeria.

Tunisia are also into the last four of tournament after a 3-0 win over minnows Madagascar. The Eagles of Carthage go on to play Senegal for a place in the final.

Quarter-Final Results

Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (win Algeria win 4-3 on penalties)

Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia

Sunday's Semi-Final Schedule

Senegal vs. Tunisia: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Algeria vs. Nigeria: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Thursday Recap

Algeria and Ivory Coast produced plenty of drama in an entertaining clash at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt.

Ivory Coast winger Max Gradel went close to opening the scoring after just six minutes, curling a strike from just outside the penalty area that was tipped on to the post by goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi:

The action then switched down the other end of the pitch, as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez raced past a defender and pulled a shot across goal and just wide of the post.

Algeria managed to break the deadlock on 20 minutes through Sofiane Feghouli. Ramy Bensebaini picked out the winger in the penalty area and he side-footed a clinical finish past Sylvain Gbohouo in the Ivory Coast goal.

The Fennecs had the chance to double their lead early in the second half after being awarded a penalty for a foul by Gbohouo on Baghdad Bounedjah.

The striker dusted himself off to take the spot-kick but his effort hit the crossbar and flew behind the goal to safety:

Ivory Coast levelled the match just after the hour through Jonathan Kodjia. The Aston Villa forward cut in from the left and beat M'Bolhi with a low finish:

Mahrez had an effort cleared off the line by Mamadou Bagayoko, while Mehdi Zeffane had to do the same at the other end after a scramble in the box following a corner.

Neither team could find a winner in stoppage time and it was left to penalties to decide the winner. Wilfried Bony and Serey Die missed the crucial kicks for Ivory Coast as Algeria progress to the last four.

Tunisia also remain in contention after scoring two second-half goals to end Madagascar's dreams of AFCON glory.

After a tight and tense opening 45 minutes, Ferjani Sassi put Tunisia ahead early in the second half of the contest.

The midfielder tried his luck with a tame shot that deflected off defender Thomas Fontaine and beat goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

Tunisia doubled their lead just after the hour mark through Youssef Msakni. Wahbi Khazri tested Adrien with a shot that the goalkeeper could only parry, allowing Msakni to pounce on the rebound, beat his defender and slot home.

Naim Sliti wrapped up the victory with a goal on the counter-attack from a Madagascar corner in stoppage time. Captain Khazri slipped in Sliti to dink home Tunisia's third of the night.

It is a deserved win for Tunisia who go on to face favourites Senegal, while Madagascar bow out after a fairytale run to the quarter-finals in their first appearance at the tournament.