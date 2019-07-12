B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours over Dani Alves, Diego Costa, Mesut Ozil

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Nailed On: Maxi Gomez to Valencia

West Ham United have been chasing Maxi Gomez for some time, but as we pointed out, there were always a couple of big hurdles that stood in their way.

The Hammers sent an agent out to try to convince the player to join them last weekend, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Gomez has always preferred the option of staying in La Liga and is now poised to complete a switch from Celta Vigo to Valencia. The player arrived for a medical on Thursday, and the deal should soon be closed.

It's an exciting move for fans at the Mestalla, but they are set to lose a player as part of the agreement. There is a good relationship between the two La Liga clubs, which means Santi Mina will be allowed to join Celta Vigo.

Looking Likely: Sebastien Haller to West Ham United

New transfer window, same old West Ham. We have become used to seeing the club linked with multiple strikers before landing one—and this year is a familiar story.

Gomez has passed on them, and Salomon Rondon is looking unlikely too. So now Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller is their top target.

The 25-year-old formed a terrific partnership with Luka Jovic in Germany, and after his team-mate moved to Real Madrid, he also fancies a switch.

B/R sources indicate West Ham are prepared to pay £35 million for Haller, and the player will be offered a huge rise on his current contract terms.

Some Truth in It: Dani Alves to Tottenham

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

As a free agent, Dani Alves is looking for his next club, and it is clear he is open to testing himself in the Premier League. It is something he has always wanted to try, and at the age of 36, this could be his final opportunity.

Tottenham Hotspur are an interesting option as a player like Alves would give them an experienced figure in the dressing room who knows what it takes to win titles and can still play regularly at the highest level.

So far, the contact has been minimal between the two parties, but a switch is more likely than his other English transfer link to Manchester City.

Big Doubts About: Diego Costa to Everton

Diego Costa's future with Atletico Madrid is unclear, and sources close to the player believe he is willing to return to English football.

The Everton transfer rumour might not quite hit the mark, though, particularly as not all the power figures at Goodison Park see the 30-year-old as a good fit.

Owner Farhad Moshiri is looking for marquee names and is said to be leading the bid for Costa's signature. He is a big fan of the player and likes the passion and goals he has to offer.

However, others in the Everton boardroom believe his personality is not right for them—so mark this one down as very unlikely.

Lille's Nicolas Pepe is also on Everton's radar, but his £60 million price tag is a cause for concern.

Never Happening: Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce

This rumour crops up every few weeks, but there is no chance it is going to happen.

Mesut Ozil's representatives are adamant he will remain at Arsenal for the season. On top of that, the Turkish club have made no offer...because they cannot afford him.