Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Hasn't Heard from BOS About Contract Extension

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Jaylen Brown figures to be one of the players whom the Boston Celtics build around for years to come after they lost Kyrie Irving and Al Horford this offseason, but the swingman hasn't heard from the team regarding a contract extension.

The California product can become a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer in 2020-21, per Spotrac, and he told Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal, "I haven't heard from them. The ball is in their court."

Brown entered the league when Boston selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 draft, and Robb pointed out some members of his draft class are about to cash in now that they are eligible for a new long-term deal entering their fourth (and final) year of their rookie contract.

He listed Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers as examples of players who have discussed a five-year deal with their teams.

Alas, the 6'7", 220-pound guard apparently hasn't reached that point yet, even though he was a critical part of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals run while Irving and Gordon Hayward were sidelined with injuries. He appeared primed to take a leap in 2018-19, but his scoring dropped from 14.5 to 13.0 points a night and his three-point shooting went from 39.5 percent to 34.4.

The Celtics had an inconsistent season after Irving and Hayward returned and players struggled to settle into new roles, so perhaps the team is waiting to see how Brown responds in 2019-20 with more responsibility in the offense before offering a long-term extension.

The Georgia native is still just 22 years old and has flashed his enticing potential, but a contract offer will have to wait for the time being.