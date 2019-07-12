Tour de France 2019: Friday's Stage 7 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

The focus of the 2019 Tour de France will shift from the general classification back to the points jersey on Friday, when the peloton leaves the Vosges massif behind and makes its way to Chalon-Sur-Saone in the longest stage of this year's race.

Stage 7 will be mostly flat, with three categorised climbs all coming fairly early in the day. The second half of the 230-kilometer ride will likely be at a high pace, and a bunch sprint seems almost inevitable.

Here is a look at the stage route and profile:

The stage will start in Belfort and finish in the commune of Chalon-Sur-Saone. Both are situated in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte region.

UK viewers can tune into the stage via Eurosport 1 and ITV 4, with live streaming options available via the Eurosport Player and ITV Hub. Viewers in the United States can watch via NBC and its NBC Sports Live service.

The stage is expected to finish between 4-5 p.m. local time (3-4 p.m. BST/10-11 a.m. ET).

The 2019 Tour de France is one of the toughest organisers have put together in some time, with few opportunities for the sprint teams to make an impact. That means the trains of Lotto-Soudal, Deceuninck Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma are expected to keep tight control of Friday's stage, and a successful breakaway seems almost impossible.

Dylan Groenewegen was the in-form sprinter entering the Tour, but the Dutchman crashed in the opening stage and has not found his rhythm since.

He was well behind Elia Viviani and the other top contenders for the points jersey when they sprinted for the win in Stage 4:

Peter Sagan has become almost synonymous with the points jersey, having won the green in six of the last seven editions. The one time he didn't, in 2017, he was disqualified. He's the obvious favourite to win his seventh this year, but he does the bulk of his damage with consistent podium finishes rather than outright wins.

Unlike the sprint in Nancy, Stage 7 will finish on relatively straight and wide roads. That means this should be a battle of pure strength, and the likes of Viviani, Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, Alexander Kristoff and Sagan will fancy their chances.