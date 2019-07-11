Floyd Mayweather Calls Conor McGregor Camp 'Clowns,' Rules out Rematch

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and MMA figher Connor Mcgregor face-off during a media press conference August 23, 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on August 26th that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. / AFP PHOTO / John Gurzinski (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather has laughed off the prospect of fighting UFC star Conor McGregor for a second time. 

The two went head-to-head in August 2017, with Mayweather, regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, taking his professional record to 50-0 with a victory over McGregor, who was making his debut in the sport.

TMZ caught up with Mayweather and asked him about a second possible meeting with the Irishman, a prospect which members of the fighter's entourage laughed in unison at.

"Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy...these kids are some circus clowns," Money said. "They can't f--k with Money May. They gonna keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing, I keep living, I keep going to the bank."

Mayweather was also asked how much money he would need to be paid to get back in the ring for a 51st time but was adamant he doesn't need the cash as things stand.

Here is a reminder of some of the standout moments from when McGregor and Mayweather went toe-to-toe in a historic contest:

Since that fight, Mayweather's action has been limited. The 42-year-old was last in action on December 31, when he dominated Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match, winning inside the first round by TKO.

McGregor's next move has also been the source of some intrigue, as the Irishman has not been in the Octagon since he was well beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

In addition, Money was also asked for his view on the upcoming showdown between his former rival Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman on July 20.

"Our team is behind all this, so I don't really want to speak about that," said the 42-year-old. "May the best man win." Mayweather beat Pacquiao via a unanimous points decision in May 2015.

