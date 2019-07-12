Predicting 2019 MLB Trade Deadline's Big Winners and Losers Post-All-Star Break

0 of 8

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The MLB All-Star break is over, and the summer trade season is now in full swing.

While we haven't seen any early blockbusters like the trades that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brad Hand to the Cleveland Indians prior to the start of the second half last year, it's only a matter of time.

With the elimination of August waiver trades, contenders should be even more motivated to buy, and non-contenders should be pushing even harder to cash in their top trade chips before the trade deadline passes.

Before what promises to be a flurry of July activity, we've made predictions for who will walk away as the biggest winners and losers of this year's trade deadline.

This is all purely speculation, but it will also serve as a preview for what to expect in the days leading up to the July 31 deadline.