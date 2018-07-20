Predicting MLB Trade Deadline's Winners and Losers Post-All-Star Break

0 of 8

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

MLB trade season has kicked into high gear, as a pair of All-Stars have switched teams since Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic.

First, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent five prospects to the Baltimore Orioles to plug their hole at shortstop with slugger Manny Machado, and Yusniel Diaz headlined the return package.

Then, the Cleveland Indians shipped top prospect Francisco Mejia to the San Diego Padres for closer Brad Hand and promising reliever Adam Cimber to shore up a leaky bullpen.

What's next?

Ahead we've made our predictions for who will walk away as the biggest winners and losers of this year's trade deadline.

This is purely speculation, but it will also serve as a preview of sorts for what to expect in the days leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.