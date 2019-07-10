ESPY 2019 Winners: Highlights from Wednesday's Awards Show and Results

ESPY 2019 Winners: Highlights from Wednesday's Awards Show and ResultsJuly 11, 2019
The 2019 ESPN ESPY Awards are in the books, and the U.S. Women's National Team, who have been dominating headlines all week after their FIFA Women's World Cup win on Sunday, went home with some more hardware on Wednesday after winning the Best Team award.
The other winners included plenty of young athletes who are shaking up their respective sports, like Duke star and New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 draft selection Zion Williamson (Best College Athlete), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Best NFL Player) and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (Best Breakthrough Athlete).
Additionally, Hall of Famer Bill Russell received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The Pat Tillman Award For Service went to Marine sergeant Kirstie Ennis. Rob Mendez, high school football coach, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Jim Calhoun won Best Coach.
Take a look at the complete list of winners in every category, as well as a recap of the funniest, most touching and most meme-worthy moments from the night.
2019 ESPYs Results
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from bout with leukemia
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils
Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning's career passing mark
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best Team: U.S. Women's National Team, soccer
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
ESPYs Highlights
Anyone who tuned into ABC's coverage prior to the start of the awards show noticed that there was a live radar tracker following the USWNT's plane as it made its way from New York, where they enjoyed their victory parade, to Los Angeles.
The ladies hopped off the plane at LAX and made their way to the Microsoft Theater:
Benjamin Hochman @hochman
Ryan O'Reilly of the Stanley Cup champion Blues removes his fake tooth before speaking at the ESPYs.
Williamson dominated the night in more ways than one. The three young Brees boys have caught Zion fever, to the point that they dressed just like him on the red carpet. (We'd love to see the text thread between Williamson and Drew coordinating that moment!)
Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi won the first-ever ESPY for Best Viral Sports Moment (a sure sign of our times!) for her floor routine that earned a perfect 10 score at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge. (You can rewatch it here.)
At the ESPYs, she showed that she's ready to drop and show off her skills at any moment when she did a handstand in heels on the red carpet:
Then, Ryan O'Reilly took his tooth out, which was definitely weird but also peak hockey in an awards show that tends to be lacking in it:
Benjamin Hochman @hochman
When the USWNT finally arrived and Alex Morgan claimed the Best Female Athlete award everyone knew was hers, she opened her speech with this all-time quip before making a plea for investment in women's sports:
Karlo Sy Su @KarloSySu
"Sorry, this is the second-best trophy we've won this week." -@alexmorgan13 winning Best Female Athlete at the #ESPYS #USWNT https://t.co/fD4VJcgrGQ
Then, to end the night on a high note to match the rest of this joyous week, the USWNT won Best Team, because of course they did.
All they do is win.
You can also view the complete list of nominees and winners on espys.com.
