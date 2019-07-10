ESPY 2019 Winners: Highlights from Wednesday's Awards Show and Results

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The 2019 ESPN ESPY Awards are in the books, and the U.S. Women's National Team, who have been dominating headlines all week after their FIFA Women's World Cup win on Sunday, went home with some more hardware on Wednesday after winning the Best Team award.

The other winners included plenty of young athletes who are shaking up their respective sports, like Duke star and New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 draft selection Zion Williamson (Best College Athlete), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Best NFL Player) and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (Best Breakthrough Athlete).

Additionally, Hall of Famer Bill Russell received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The Pat Tillman Award For Service went to Marine sergeant Kirstie Ennis. Rob Mendez, high school football coach, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Jim Calhoun won Best Coach.

Take a look at the complete list of winners in every category, as well as a recap of the funniest, most touching and most meme-worthy moments from the night.

2019 ESPYs Results

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from bout with leukemia

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils

Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning's career passing mark

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Team: U.S. Women's National Team, soccer

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

ESPYs Highlights

Anyone who tuned into ABC's coverage prior to the start of the awards show noticed that there was a live radar tracker following the USWNT's plane as it made its way from New York, where they enjoyed their victory parade, to Los Angeles.

The ladies hopped off the plane at LAX and made their way to the Microsoft Theater:

Williamson dominated the night in more ways than one. The three young Brees boys have caught Zion fever, to the point that they dressed just like him on the red carpet. (We'd love to see the text thread between Williamson and Drew coordinating that moment!)

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi won the first-ever ESPY for Best Viral Sports Moment (a sure sign of our times!) for her floor routine that earned a perfect 10 score at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge. (You can rewatch it here.)

At the ESPYs, she showed that she's ready to drop and show off her skills at any moment when she did a handstand in heels on the red carpet:

Then, Ryan O'Reilly took his tooth out, which was definitely weird but also peak hockey in an awards show that tends to be lacking in it:

When the USWNT finally arrived and Alex Morgan claimed the Best Female Athlete award everyone knew was hers, she opened her speech with this all-time quip before making a plea for investment in women's sports:

Then, to end the night on a high note to match the rest of this joyous week, the USWNT won Best Team, because of course they did.

All they do is win.

You can also view the complete list of nominees and winners on espys.com.