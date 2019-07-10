BIG3: Lamar Odom, Baron Davis, Jermaine O'Neal, More Deactivated for Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 22: Lamar Odom #45 of Enemies looks on during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The BIG3 made several significant changes to its rosters Wednesday, deactivating Baron Davis, Lamar Odom, Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells for the rest of the 2019 season.

The personnel moves are expected to be implemented by next Monday.

"Such changes are being implemented to maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of professionalism of the BIG3," the league said in a statement.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

