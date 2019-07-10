BIG3: Lamar Odom, Baron Davis, Jermaine O'Neal, More Deactivated for Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The BIG3 made several significant changes to its rosters Wednesday, deactivating Baron Davis, Lamar Odom, Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells for the rest of the 2019 season.

The personnel moves are expected to be implemented by next Monday.

"Such changes are being implemented to maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of professionalism of the BIG3," the league said in a statement.

