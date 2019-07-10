UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Wins 2019 Best Play ESPY

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 for her floor routine at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge won the ESPY for Best Play on Wednesday evening.

Ohashi, a six-time All-American who won two gold medals at the 2018 NCAA Championships, took home the first-ever Best Play ESPY for gymnastics. Twelve of the winners since the award's inception in 2002 were for college or pro football moments.

Ohashi's perfect 10 (the fourth of her career) became a viral sensation overnight, generating tens of millions of views. UCLA Athletics' video of her performance has over 44 million views alone. That helped Ohashi win the Best Viral Moment ESPY, as well.

Ohashi delivered a powerful spoken-word speech after winning Best Play, notably calling out the sexism she and other women have routinely encountered via cyber attacks.

Ohashi beat a loaded Best Play field in which all finalists could have made a strong case for No. 1.

Former Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard's game- and series-winning buzzer-beater over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals was arguably the sports calendar's most clutch moment:

Leonard, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, proceeded to lead the Raptors to their first NBA title.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry bowled over the Jacksonville Jaguars en route to a rumbling 99-yard touchdown dash:

And Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake capped off the Miami Miracle following a series of successful laterals to help the Fins defeat the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, 34-33.

Ohashi's victory marked just the third time a woman has won this ESPY.

Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame's game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer in the NCAA Division I women's championship earned the 2018 honor, and Abby Wambach's header against Brazil in the 2011 Women's World Cup off a Megan Rapinoe pass took home the trophy, as well.