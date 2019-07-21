Pacquiao vs. Thurman Results: Winner, Scorecard Recap and Prize Money Split

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao won the WBA super welterweight title via split decision over the previously undefeated Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday:

The 40-year-old Pacquiao, who is the only fighter to win titles in eight divisions, now holds a 62-7-2 professional record.

Dan Rafael of ESPN reported the Nevada State Athletic Commission figures that Pacquiao will make $10 million guaranteed, with Thurman bringing home at least $2.5 million.

However, Rafael also said each fighter would bring in "many millions more."

The Athletic's Mike Coppinger called Pacquiao vs. Thurman the fight of the year, and for good reason: Frenetic action from start to finish characterized the match, with a quick pace and ferocious shots highlighting the night.

Pacquiao set the tone in the first round when a hard right hook connected and dropped Thurman to the mat:

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic had the first round in Thurman's favor before the big blow, showcasing the importance of Pacquiao's punch:

That momentum swung into the ensuing rounds. Dan Rafael of ESPN cited the clean shots and angles when giving Round 2 to Pacquiao, who ended that three-minute stretch with an Ali Shuffle:

After the third, Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports had all three rounds to Pacquiao but cited the "fast pace" in what he called an "excellent fight."

ESPN's Myron Medcalf pointed out Pacquiao's match-winning strategy in the early rounds:

Iole gave the fourth and fifth to Pacquiao, but there was a sense in Round 5 that Thurman was starting to regain momentum. If Pacquiao hadn't landed some hard shots that caused the undefeated boxer to bleed, Thurman likely would have won that round.

The tide began to turn in the sixth, though, as Thurman started landing more shots, per Rafael. And the seventh went in Thurman's favor too:

Pugmire noted Pacquiao went back on the attack in the eighth, although Iole pointed out that he didn't do much in the ninth.

At that point, the match was in question. Thurman could completely seize momentum, steal the final rounds and seal the win, or Pacquiao could deliver a strong round to make sure the judges would side with him.

Pac-Man got it done.

After a fairly uneventful 11th round, writers seemed to agree Thurman needed a knockout in the final round. That didn't happen despite Thurman's best efforts, and Pacquiao won the close match.

Thurman fell to 29-1 with one no-contest.