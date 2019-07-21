Pacquiao vs. Thurman Results: Winner, Scorecard Recap and Prize Money Split

Pacquiao vs. Thurman Results: Winner, Scorecard Recap and Prize Money SplitJuly 21, 2019
Manny Pacquiao won the WBA super welterweight title via split decision over the previously undefeated Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Manny Pacquiao wins the WBA World Welterweight Title at 40 years old and hands Keith Thurman his first pro loss! #PacquiaoThurman https://t.co/KFrZAifoLZ
ESPN5 @Sports5PH
Take a look at the Judges’ official score card for #PacquiaoThurman bout. https://t.co/NVJ7eUaenR
The 40-year-old Pacquiao, who is the only fighter to win titles in eight divisions, now holds a 62-7-2 professional record.
Dan Rafael of ESPN reported the Nevada State Athletic Commission figures that Pacquiao will make $10 million guaranteed, with Thurman bringing home at least $2.5 million.
However, Rafael also said each fighter would bring in "many millions more."
The Athletic's Mike Coppinger called Pacquiao vs. Thurman the fight of the year, and for good reason: Frenetic action from start to finish characterized the match, with a quick pace and ferocious shots highlighting the night.
Pacquiao set the tone in the first round when a hard right hook connected and dropped Thurman to the mat:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
MANNY DROPPED THURMAN IN THE FIRST ROUND #PacquiaoThurman https://t.co/8kBEfSHE7Y
Lance Pugmire of The Athletic had the first round in Thurman's favor before the big blow, showcasing the importance of Pacquiao's punch:
Lance Pugmire @pugboxing
Thurman downed by a right in the final 30 seconds of the first and a round that looked like his is now 10-8 Manny.
That momentum swung into the ensuing rounds. Dan Rafael of ESPN cited the clean shots and angles when giving Round 2 to Pacquiao, who ended that three-minute stretch with an Ali Shuffle:
FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX
.@MannyPacquiao's feeling' himself after 2 rounds 😂 https://t.co/qNDOiVm7AE
After the third, Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports had all three rounds to Pacquiao but cited the "fast pace" in what he called an "excellent fight."
Kevin Iole @KevinI
Another good round. Fast pace. This is an excellent fight. I gave third 10-9 to Pacquiao and have him up 30-26
ESPN's Myron Medcalf pointed out Pacquiao's match-winning strategy in the early rounds:
Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN
Manny Pacquiao has won all three rounds. Amazing. Watch his strategy. He’s throwing that right over the top to steer Thurman into a straight left. It’s coming. Could end the fight. Thurman walking into a power punch at this pace.
Iole gave the fourth and fifth to Pacquiao, but there was a sense in Round 5 that Thurman was starting to regain momentum. If Pacquiao hadn't landed some hard shots that caused the undefeated boxer to bleed, Thurman likely would have won that round.
The tide began to turn in the sixth, though, as Thurman started landing more shots, per Rafael. And the seventh went in Thurman's favor too:
FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX
WBA Champ @keithfthurmanjr gettin' loose in the 7th 👀 Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr https://t.co/uGIXM2U0Ip
Pugmire noted Pacquiao went back on the attack in the eighth, although Iole pointed out that he didn't do much in the ninth.
At that point, the match was in question. Thurman could completely seize momentum, steal the final rounds and seal the win, or Pacquiao could deliver a strong round to make sure the judges would side with him.
Pac-Man got it done.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Manny still has power 😤 #PacquiaoThurman (via @PBConFOX) https://t.co/TsH7bOrOOa
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
Thurman hurt badly from a body shot but hasn’t gone down yet. High drama in Vegas #PacquiaoThurman
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
What a round!!!! I can’t believe Thurman stood up after that left hook to the liver. Was clearly in immense pain, and ends the round with a massive left hook to Manny’s head. What a fight. 95-94, Pacquiao #PacquiaoThurman
After a fairly uneventful 11th round, writers seemed to agree Thurman needed a knockout in the final round. That didn't happen despite Thurman's best efforts, and Pacquiao won the close match.
Thurman fell to 29-1 with one no-contest.
Pacquiao Ends Thurman’s Streak
Manny Pacquiao hands Keith Thurman his first pro loss via split decision in Las Vegas