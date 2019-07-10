Divock Origi Agrees to New Long-Term Contract with Liverpool

Divock Origi Agrees to New Long-Term Contract with LiverpoolJuly 10, 2019
Divock Origi has put pen to paper on a new long-term Liverpool contract.
The Reds confirmed the news via a club statement on Wednesday.
Champions League Hero Origi Signs New Contract
24-year-old commits to Liverpool