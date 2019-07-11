Tour De France 2019: Stage 6 Route, Live-Stream Schedule and TV Info for July 11

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe remained in the yellow jersey while Peter Sagan claimed victory in the bunch sprint at the end of Stage 5 at the 2019 Tour de France on Wednesday.

Thursday's Stage 6 will be a big one for the general classification riders as there are seven categorised climbs squeezed into the 160.5-kilometre run that begins at Mulhouse before a summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles.

Eurosport 1 and ITV 4 will provide coverage for UK viewers, with live streams available via Eurosport Player and the ITV Hub. Viewers in the United States can tune in via NBC and its NBC Sports Live service.

Stage 6 could be explosive. It is arguably the toughest day of the entire 2019 Tour, but all the GC riders should still be fresh given the opening week is not yet over.

It will be a day when the favourites to win this year's race come to the fore, and it could prove the end of the line for any contenders who cannot handle the pace.

Early on in the stage the peloton will head into the Vosges via Le Markstein, an almost 11-kilometre climb at an average 5.4 percent gradient.

The riders will then crest the Grand Ballon before a sharp climb up the Col du Hundsruck.

The Ballon d'Alsace is the stage's longest climb at 11 kilometres before the short Col des Croix.

And all of that leads to a brutal finish over the Col des Chevreres and up La Planche des Belles Filles.

The former averages nearly 10 percent and tops out at 18, while the final climb has a section at an eye-watering 20 percent.

Stage 6 is the first big day for the GC riders and will be hugely instructive as to who is in the best shape overall.

One interesting subplot will be how the Team Ineos co-leaders Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal fare.

The 22-year-old Colombian is arguably more suited to the incessant climbing and descending in store, and if he comes out on top he could take a big step on the road to race victory.