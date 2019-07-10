Video: Megan Rapinoe Addresses Donald Trump During Anderson Cooper Interview

VI-Images/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe reiterated Tuesday night she wouldn't visit the White House out of fear the United States women's national team's success in winning the 2019 Women's World Cup would be "co-opted and corrupted" by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rapinoe, who's dating basketball star Sue Bird, appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 to discuss the Americans' triumph in France and her thoughts on Trump. She told Cooper the message the president sends is not one of inclusion (h/t Justin Baragona of the Daily Beast).

"I think I would say that your message is excluding people," she said. "You're excluding me. You're excluding people that look like me. You're excluding people of color. You're excluding, you know, Americans that maybe support you."

Rapinoe, who won the Golden Ball as the tournament's Most Valuable Player and the Golden Boot as its leading scorer, added she believes the "Make America Great Again" slogan Trump uses isn't the right message to send:

"I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you're saying about Make America Great Again. I think that you're harking back to an era that was not great for everyone.

"It might have been great for a few people and maybe America is great for a few people now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world, and I think we have a responsibility, each and every one of us, you have an incredible responsibility as, you know, the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone."

The 34-year-old California native said none of the USWNT teammates she spoke with were interested in visiting Trump at the White House despite his invitation in a series of Twitter messages last month.

Rapinoe explained to Cooper that while none of the team members are saying they want to leave the country, they want people, including President Trump, to "constantly look within and challenge ourselves to be better so everyone else can be better around us."