Tito Ortiz to Fight Ex-WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in Combate Americas MMA Bout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Tito Ortiz celebrates his win after one round against Chuck Liddell during the Light Heavyweight bout at The Forum on November 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz will take on former WWE star Alberto Del Rio in a mixed martial arts fight for Combate Americas, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Tuesday. 

The fight will have a 210-pound catchweight limit and the promotion has yet to finalize a date or location for the event.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Conor's Teammate Danis Sucker-Punched

    Bellator fighter involved in brawl at NYC club

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor's Teammate Danis Sucker-Punched

    Bellator fighter involved in brawl at NYC club

    via Mail Online

    MMA Roundup 👊

    • Santos had knee surgery before loss • Dana wants Rockhold to retire • Masvidal: Askren beef not over

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Roundup 👊

    • Santos had knee surgery before loss • Dana wants Rockhold to retire • Masvidal: Askren beef not over

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Complete UFC 240 Preview ➡️

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Complete UFC 240 Preview ➡️

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Cormier Wouldn't Hesitate to Fight Ngannou

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cormier Wouldn't Hesitate to Fight Ngannou

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting