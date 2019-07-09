Tito Ortiz to Fight Ex-WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in Combate Americas MMA Bout

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz will take on former WWE star Alberto Del Rio in a mixed martial arts fight for Combate Americas, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Tuesday.

The fight will have a 210-pound catchweight limit and the promotion has yet to finalize a date or location for the event.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

