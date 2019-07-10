Australia vs. England: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Oddsmakers have given England a slight edge over Australia ahead of Thursday's 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final.

While the Baggy Greens finished ahead of the host nation in the group stage, Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has handed them odds of 6-5, compared to 4-6 for their opponents.

Sky Sports will provide full coverage of the contest, which is set to start at 10:30 a.m. BST. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Sports writer Mazher Arshad noted Australia's excellent record in World Cup semi-finals:

However, their results at Edgbaston this century have not been good, per Nick Hoult of the Daily Telegraph:

The Aussies cruised to a 64-run win when these two teams met in group play at Lord's, courtesy of a century by Aaron Finch and some excellent work by their bowlers.

Mitchell Starc led the way by taking four wickets, including the dismissal of Adil Rashid which ended the contest:

That meeting came during a slump for the hosts, though, and England have since rediscovered their form. Their last two matches saw them beat India and New Zealand, the other two semi-finalists at the World Cup.

Australia's last outing was a 10-run loss against South Africa, which set up the last-four clash against England.

Both teams bring explosive batting to the table, as Australia have two of the top five run-scorers so far―David Warner and Finch―and England have four players in the top 15.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jason Roy can all do tons of damage, and there's more depth after that quartet, with Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler also capable of having a huge day.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The inclusion of Jofra Archer has proved crucial, as he leads the England team with 17 wickets. But Starc leads the tournament with 26.

Australia's fielding at Lord's was phenomenal, and it played a huge role in their win over England. But the host nation had their chances during Australia's innings, and if they limit those mistakes on Thursday, their depth could prove the difference.

This should be a tight semi-final between two rivals who know each other very well.

Prediction: Australia overcome their Edgbaston hoodoo and break the hearts of the host nation in a thriller.