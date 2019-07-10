ESPY Awards 2019: List of Known Presenters for Wednesday's Show

James Devaney/Getty Images

It's ESPY day, and this year's show is already primed for greatness, or, at the least, some laughs. For the first time since 2015, this year's ESPY Awards are being hosted by a sports fan, rather than a professional athlete.

Following John Cena in 2016, Peyton Manning in 2017 and Danica Patrick in 2018, comedian, actor and national treasure Tracy Morgan is slated to host the 2019 ESPY Awards. And ABC has assembled a tremendous, well-rounded cast of presenters to help the longtime Knicks fan shoulder the load.

Here are some of the presenters expected to join Morgan in presenting awards ranging from Best Female Athlete and Best Viral Sports Moment to Best Team and the inaugural Best Esports Moment.

Presenters

Dave Bautista

Linda Cardellini

Eugenio Derbez

Elle Fanning

Christina Hendricks

Billie Jean King

Chris Long

Joel McHale

Kumail Nanjiani

Lilly Singh

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade

The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds confirmed their addition on July 8.

But there are still other possible presenters who might join the eclectic cast of expected presenters. While the current cast of presenters spans actors, comedians and former athletes, it seems to lack musicians. Fortunately, there's a chance that the Atlanta Hawks' esteemed fans, Migos, make a surprise appearance.

On Twitter, Morgan has alluded to all three members of Migos (Quavo, Offset and Takeoff) being in attendance. Given their history as sports fans, it's possible they leave the audience and hit the stage for some presentation duties as well.

Among the confirmed presenters there are plenty of trophies and accolades to go around. Wade has won three NBA championships, Chris Long has won two Super Bowls and Billie Jean King has won 39 Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, Christina Hendricks, Joel McHale and Kumail Nanjiani's respective involvement in shows like Mad Men, Community and Silicon Valley have helped earn a variety of nominations, awards and accolades.

The ESPYS will be live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. With such a colorful variety of presenters, it's sure to remain entertaining even when Tracy Morgan isn't on microphone duty. Oh, and the U.S. women's national team, fresh off of a fourth gold medal at the Women's World Cup, will be there, so the presenters will have plenty of quality to work with.