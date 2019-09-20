LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson Fantasy Outlook After Damien Williams Injury

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs' backfield pecking order will see significant changes Sunday after running back Damien Williams was ruled out Friday for KC's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Let's check out the impact his potential absence could have on the Chiefs backs' fantasy football outlook.

LeSean McCoy

The Chiefs wasted no time signing McCoy, 31, after he was released by the Buffalo Bills following the preseason. He's coming off his worst statistical season (3.2 yards per carry), but his track record and connection with former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid made him a good fit for KC.

His days of being a three-down workhorse capable of handling 25-plus touches on a weekly basis are likely a thing of the past. That said, he should handle a majority of the backfield snaps while Williams is sidelined, provided he is able to play.

McCoy was a limited participant in practice Thursday with an ankle injury.

In two games so far this season, McCoy has rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries and caught four passes for 12 yards.

Consider McCoy a mid-range No. 2 fantasy running back for the time being; he's definitely worth a waiver claim in leagues where he may remain on the free-agent market. He could push toward No. 1 value if the Chiefs opt to lean heavily on him rather than forming a committee when Williams returns.

Even if Kansas City uses multiple rushers, the veteran should be a strong flex option for the duration of Williams' absence.

Darwin Thompson

Thompson, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, presents more long-term fantasy upside than McCoy, but it's hard to project how he'll be used in the short term.

He's a bit of a boom-or-bust proposition. A wide range of factors—the severity of Williams' injury, how he performs with an increase in touches and McCoy's production, among others—are all going to play a role in whether his workload truly takes off.

It's possible the 23-year-old former Utah State standout takes over the No. 1 role and runs with it, literally and figuratively, but he hasn't been a factor through two games.

Thompson has just one rush for one yard and one reception for three yards so far this season, although he will undoubtedly see an uptick in playing time Sunday.

Since McCoy is nursing an injury of his own, Thompson may be worth a flier as a flex play this week in deeper leagues, but he shouldn't be relied on beyond that.