Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Between India, New Zealand Suspended Due to Rain

Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Between India, New Zealand Suspended Due to RainJuly 9, 2019
Tuesday's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was suspended for the day after persistent rains in Manchester, England, halted proceedings. The Black Caps had batted to a score of 211 for five after 46.1 overs when play was first suspended.
The match is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, although weather forecasts from the BBC indicate more rain could be on the way around Old Trafford.
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
With the rain unrelenting, play has been called off for the day. New Zealand will resume their innings tomorrow at 10.30am on 211/5 with 3.5 overs to bat. Here's hoping for better weather tomorrow 🤞 #INDvNZ | #CWC19 https://t.co/p9KdXPdd0g
If play cannot be completed on Wednesday, the Men in Blue will advance to the final due to their higher finishing position in group play, per ESPNcricinfo:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
For those wondering, here's what happens if the match can't be completed today 👇 Ball-by-ball: https://t.co/1sz0J0tgc7 Live report: https://t.co/6GSzid5Ewc #INDvNZ | #CWC19 https://t.co/T9J12rMnIt
The decision to suspend play would appear to favour India, who had limited the New Zealand attack to a run rate of 4.97. The match will resume in full on Wednesday, rather than be completed in limited overs.
For a 20-over match, the target would have been 148, and New Zealand's seam-friendly bowling attack would have given them a better chance against the world's No. 2 ODI side in the shorter format. Instead, India will have a full night to plan Wednesday's chase.
Ross Taylor (67 from 85) and Tom Latham (3 from 4) will pair up to start the final overs for New Zealand on Wednesday. Star bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to bowl the final overs, having dominated the Black Caps so far. Both had an economy rate well under 4.00 when play was halted.
As a group, India's bowlers were fantastic on Tuesday:
Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman
So far, New Zealand batsmen in 46.1 overs have faced 153 dot balls. In #CWC19 #CWC2019 the maximum dot balls faced is 187 by Sri Lanka against South Africa @ Chester-le-Street! #IndvNZ #NZvInd
During their innings, the Men in Blue will have the tournament's top run-scorer among their ranks, as Rohit Sharma (647 runs) has been in excellent form. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan are others to keep an eye on with the bat.
New Zealand's bowlers will like their chances as well, however, especially in sub-optimal conditions. Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are expert wicket-takers, and both have been in strong form during the World Cup.
