Tour de France 2019: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 5

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 10, 2019

British rider Geraint Thomas (C) rides in the pack during the fourth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Reims and Nancy, eastern France, on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe remains at the top of the general classification of the 2019 Tour de France heading into Wednesday's fifth stage, which runs from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar.

The stage will be the most testing so far for the riders who face four climbs over the 175.5 kilometre route before finishing off with a fast and flat run to the finish line.

The Tour provided a guide of Wednesday's stage:

      

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Time: 1:25 p.m. local, 12:25 p.m. BST, 7:25 a.m. ET

Route: Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, France 

TVEurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

StreamEurosport PlayerITV HubNBC Sports

    

Stage 5 Preview

NANCY, FRANCE - JULY 9: Julian Alaphilippe of France and Deceuninck-Quick Step retains the yellow jersey of the race's leader during the podium ceremony following stage 4 of the 106th Tour de France 2019, a stage between Reims and Nancy (213,5km) on July
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Belgian team Deceuninck-QuickStep have enjoyed a fine start to the Tour de France. Alaphilippe has the yellow jersey, while team-mate Elia Viviani won Stage 4 on Tuesday.

Alaphilippe knows what to expect from Stage 5 as the riders encounter the first testing climbs of the 2019 Tour, and he is in no mood to relinquish top spot, per the official Tour de France website.

"Tomorrow it will be harder. For sure, we will continue to defend the jersey," he said. "If I lose it, it'll mean someone will beat us, but I won't give up."

Wednesday's stage is shorter and features steep climbs and treacherous descents, which means it would be no surprise to see a breakaway win the stage.

Cycling journalist Will Newton says such a scenario is likely to tempt riders:

The stage may suit Tim Wellens, who is the current King of the Mountains and may be keen to extend his lead over Xando Meurisse and Greg van Avermaet:

The hills mean it will be a good day for attacking, and the action is likely to hot up over the stage's final two climbs over the Cote des Trois Epis and the Cote des Cinqs-Chateaux.

Riders will need to blend strong climbing with skilful descents and find a fast finish into the pretty town of Colmar if they are to scoop victory on Wednesday.

The general classification contenders are expected to hold back ahead of a tough day through the Vosges in Stage 6, which offers the opportunity to really make a mark on this year's race.

