Tour de France 2019: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 5

Tour de France 2019: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 5July 10, 2019
Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe remains at the top of the general classification of the 2019 Tour de France heading into Wednesday's fifth stage, which runs from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar.
The stage will be the most testing so far for the riders who face four climbs over the 175.5 kilometre route before finishing off with a fast and flat run to the finish line.
The Tour provided a guide of Wednesday's stage:
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Time: 1:25 p.m. local, 12:25 p.m. BST, 7:25 a.m. ET
Route: Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, France
TV: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC
Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports
Stage 5 Preview
Belgian team Deceuninck-QuickStep have enjoyed a fine start to the Tour de France. Alaphilippe has the yellow jersey, while team-mate Elia Viviani won Stage 4 on Tuesday.
Alaphilippe knows what to expect from Stage 5 as the riders encounter the first testing climbs of the 2019 Tour, and he is in no mood to relinquish top spot, per the official Tour de France website.
"Tomorrow it will be harder. For sure, we will continue to defend the jersey," he said. "If I lose it, it'll mean someone will beat us, but I won't give up."
Wednesday's stage is shorter and features steep climbs and treacherous descents, which means it would be no surprise to see a breakaway win the stage.
Cycling journalist Will Newton says such a scenario is likely to tempt riders:
Will Newton @InsidePeloton96
Okay okay okay, is everyone ready? Because it's #PreviewTime! Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges > Colmar (175.5km) Tomorrow teases the riders with a taste of the Voseges mountains. Who will succumb to temptation and join the breakaway? I certainly would tomorrow... #TDF2019🇫🇷 https://t.co/X2rrs1sQUJ
The stage may suit Tim Wellens, who is the current King of the Mountains and may be keen to extend his lead over Xando Meurisse and Greg van Avermaet:
Tour de France™ @LeTour
The classification after the fourth stage: Les classements après la quatrième étape : 💛 @alafpolak1 💚 @petosagan 🔴⚪ @Tim_Wellens ⚪ ⚪ @WoutvanAert #TDF2019 https://t.co/eP5F42JjdV
The hills mean it will be a good day for attacking, and the action is likely to hot up over the stage's final two climbs over the Cote des Trois Epis and the Cote des Cinqs-Chateaux.
Riders will need to blend strong climbing with skilful descents and find a fast finish into the pretty town of Colmar if they are to scoop victory on Wednesday.
The general classification contenders are expected to hold back ahead of a tough day through the Vosges in Stage 6, which offers the opportunity to really make a mark on this year's race.
