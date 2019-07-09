John Daly Withdraws from 2019 British Open After Being Denied Use of Cart

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

John Daly withdrew from the 2019 British Open on Tuesday after the R&A denied him the use of a golf cart at Royal Portrush, according to the Associated Press.

The 53-year-old said on Saturday he had requested the cart after being diagnosed with bicompartmental degenerative arthritis and would at some point require a knee replacement. At that time, he planned to participate in the tournament, even if it meant playing through the pain:

The organization said in a statement (via Golfworld's Joel Beall):

"The R&A believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with the Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.

"The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible."

Kevin Streelman will replace Daly.

Last year, Daly vowed to never again play in a United States Golf Association event after being denied the use of a cart at the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. He told Josh Peter of USA Today that it's "just not worth it to me."

He was, however, permitted to use a cart for the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Daly won the Open Championship in 1995 but may not get another chance at a second tournament title without cart access.