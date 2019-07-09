ESPYs 2019: Predicting Winners for Top Award Categories

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes dominated the gridiron last fall with his dynamic playmaking skills and thrilling touchdown passes.

Brooks Koepka has owned the greens, winning three major golf tournaments since the start of 2018.

The U.S. women's soccer national team is making headlines after its incredible Women's World Cup victory.

And on Wednesday, they'll all be under the same roof.

The best athletes, teams and moments in sports will be honored Wednesday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at the 27th annual ESPY Awards. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with actor/comedian Tracy Morgan set to host. The full list of awards and nominees, as well as voting information, can be found at ESPN.com.

Here's a look at the nominees for a few of the top awards on the line, as well as predictions for who will be taking home the trophies in those categories.

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, NFL

Mookie Betts, MLB

Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA

Brooks Koepka, golf

All four of these men have had impressive years in their respective sports. Mahomes, Betts and Antetokounmpo were MVP Award winners, while Koepka won his second PGA Championship earlier this year.

Betts could have a slight edge over Mahomes and Antetokounmpo, as he helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the World Series championship last fall. He had a great season, batting .346 with 32 home runs and 80 RBIs.

However, even though the Kansas City Chiefs' season didn't end with a Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes had a season for the record books. He became only the third NFL quarterback to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Mahomes also consistently made unbelievable plays, extending plays with his legs and utilizing ridiculous sidearm throws that frequently showed up on the highlight reels. All four of these men are deserving candidates, but this award will go to Mahomes.

Prediction: Patrick Mahomes

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, gymnast

Alex Morgan, soccer

Mikaela Shiffrin, skiing

There could be some recency bias here, especially because these awards are voted on by fans. But Morgan and the U.S. soccer women's national team had an incredible run through the Women's World Cup, capped by winning the title for the fourth time.

Morgan tied the World Cup single-game goals record of five during a 13-0 win over Thailand in an opening group game, while also recording three assists in the contest. She also scored a goal in a 2-1 semifinal win over England.

The 2018 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, Morgan is a leader for the national team. And her performance, along with the team's success, will land her the Best Female Athlete ESPY for the first time.

Prediction: Alex Morgan

Best Team

Boston Red Sox, MLB

Clemson Tigers, NCAA football

New England Patriots, NFL

Toronto Raptors, NBA

Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball

Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball

U.S. women's national team, soccer

It's hard to judge teams of various sports against each other, especially when each has won a championship. Therefore, none of these could be bad choices, as each did something remarkable by winning the title in its sport.

But one team that stands out on this list is the Toronto Raptors, who won the first NBA championship in their franchise's history.

Not only that, but the Raptors took down a powerhouse team that had won three of the previous four championships in the Golden State Warriors, who were also making their fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals.

Toronto followed a 58-win regular season with an impressive postseason run that featured it taking down the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State. That's a season worthy of winning the Best Team ESPY.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors