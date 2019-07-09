Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Jimmy Kimmel on Playing in KC: 'I Love Being There'

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is perfectly happy right where he's at.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said as much when the host asked him if he enjoys living in Kansas City.

"I love being there and being a part of that organization," he said, per Jeff Rosen of the Kansas City Star. "... We've got the Chiefs Kingdom right here," Mahomes added while pointing to Kansas City fans in the crowd of the Los Angeles studio.

Mahomes is under contract until 2022, but it must be welcome news for Chiefs fans to hear him say how much he enjoys living in the city and playing for the team that selected him with the No. 10 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He found nothing but success in his first full season of starting in 2018 and won the league MVP while leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

The next step is winning a Lombardi Trophy, which would surely only strengthen the bond between the star quarterback, the city and the fanbase.