'American Ninja Warrior' 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 6

'American Ninja Warrior' 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 6July 9, 2019
Between Joey Votto, A.J. Green and Andy Dalton, Cincinnati sports belong to the veterans.
American Ninja Warrior is no different.
NBC's show hit the Queen City on Monday for its sixth qualifying episode of the season after stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Seattle and Baltimore, and the veteran ninjas made the biggest impression.
They did so in an episode sprinkled with Cincinnati flavor with Dalton, Mr. Redlegs and the Cincinnati Bengals' mascot and cheerleaders in attendance. What's more, Cincinnati native and 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey took to the course only to lose in the second obstacle.
Matt Iseman @mattiseman
TONIGHT on @ninjawarrior, we finally have someone in the host tower with a head larger than mine... it's Cincinnati & the Big Red Machine is in effect! #AmericanNinjaWarrior https://t.co/r7jkF9whmL
Matt Iseman @mattiseman
Pretty cool to have @andydalton14 at #AmericanNinjaWarrior cheering on the Cincinnati Ninjas. That city showed up! https://t.co/ypPahFFKVM
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
The temperature is suddenly 98° hotter with @DrewLachey. https://t.co/ChblnYc3w0
Veteran Ethan Swanson and college student and ninja rookie Jackson Twait made it much further than the second obstacle and faced off in a head-to-head showdown on the Power Tower with an automatic spot in the national finals hanging in the balance.
They earned the right with the fastest two times on the qualifying course and put on a dramatic show. Swanson was behind Twait for much of the race but made a late push in the final seconds to earn a trip to Las Vegas in comeback fashion.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
That’s how you do it #AmericanNinjaWarrior style! We’ll see you next week for city finals. https://t.co/EaVtPHa5oK
The top finishers weren't the only ones to make a statement, as ninja rookie Amanda O'Dell was the first to make it through the fourth obstacle of the Wingnuts, where competitors had to propel themselves across three large wingnut-shaped obstacles hanging in the air.
O'Dell and her supporters donned Lunch Lady Ninja shirts in homage to her job in a school cafeteria, but she and many others fell short at the new Slingshot obstacle. Competitors had to use a pull-up bar to propel themselves through a series of bungees, which ended the evening for many of the challengers.
It wouldn't be American Ninja Warrior without tales of emotion and inspiration, and firefighter Mike Bernardo provided plenty of it in his 10th season of competition.
He has been to the national finals four times but thought he may never compete again after he suffered a serious fall at work and feared he may have the early signs of Lou Gehrig's disease. He was tentatively cleared there and would have been an inspiration no matter how far he made it.
Not content with just competing, he was the first to conquer the Slingshot and reach the buzzer as a finisher.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
He’s overcome a lot in his life and now @FallRisk911 has overcome this course. https://t.co/71lgop0MRD
Twait joined him on the finishing podium with a blistering time of one minute and 46.19 seconds. The time stood up for much of the episode before Swanson put on an absolute clinic with a time of one minute and 19.51 seconds.
Swanson unleashed his signature flapping celebration before blasting through the bungees of the Slingshot in rapid fashion without taking a single break.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
If you’ve never seen a man fly, watch @EthanSwanson spread his wings. https://t.co/qdMbuy3GYK
Not every veteran thrived in Cincinnati, as Tyler Yamauchi lost on the third obstacle in stunning fashion after qualifying for the last three national finals. However, most of the marquee names impressed in the Queen City, including Grant McCartney.
The Island Ninja made it through the five obstacles with ease and then became the first to clear the 18-foot Mega Wall and take home the $5,000 that comes with it. While the decision meant he sacrificed time and didn't have the chance to compete in the Power Tower competition, it was a notable feat for the longtime competitor who missed the national finals by one spot the past two years.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
Don’t call it a comeback, @islandninja has been here for years! 🍍 https://t.co/8J77VYxKD4
Elsewhere, veteran Jesse "Flex" Labreck hit the buzzer for a third straight year, which is more than fiance Chris DiGangi can say after falling on the Slingshot.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
The future bride, @flexlabreck is running down the aisle of this course. https://t.co/W9E951ODYh
Only one competitor literally left blood and sweat on the course. Michelle Warnky hit her head on a ring and was bleeding near her eye as she competed, but that didn't stop her from powering through all five obstacles to make it through a qualifying course for the third time in her career.
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
A little blood never stopped @MichelleWarnky from crushing the course. https://t.co/Q5vwjNF1mt
Ninja Warrior @ninjawarrior
Take notes, ninjas. @MichelleWarnky is NOT a quitter. https://t.co/AlvhqxNISA
Attention will eventually turn to Las Vegas and the national finals where ninjas will compete for $1 million, but some of the show's biggest names were on full display in the Cincinnati qualifiers.
The New-Look Title Contender You Won't Find in L.A.
Do you think they have a chance? 👀