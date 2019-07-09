Tour de France 2019: Stage 4 Route, Distance, Live Stream and TV Schedule

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

French rider Julian Alaphilippe makes a last effort to win the third stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Binche and Epernay, in Epernay on July 8, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe will be hoping to pad his advantage in the general classification at the 2019 Tour de France when the race enters its fourth stage on Tuesday.

The stage should favour the sprinters, with plenty of flat terrain for riders to attack after the hills of Binche and Epernay. It's a chance for defending champion Geraint Thomas to make up some of the time and ground he lost on Monday.

        

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 11.20 a.m. local, 10.20 a.m. BST, 5.20 a.m. ET

Route: Reims to Nancy, France (213.5 kilometres)

TVEurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

StreamEurosport PlayerITV HubNBC Sports

         

Thomas will look to stay in the mix ahead of an appealing final straight. The Welshman chose to preserve energy during the third stage, particularly when it came to attacking the climb at Cote de Mutigny.

While Alaphilippe staked his claim to the yellow jersey on this descent, Thomas didn't fancy it, per Gregor Brown of Cycling Weekly"Obviously that climb where Alaphilippe went was steep and it was hard, but I just knew I didn't have the legs to go for the bonus sprint, or at least if I had tried, it would've been 100 per cent maximum effort and I wasn't keen for that."

Having something in reserve will be a benefit when the riders engage in what will likely be a bunch sprint as they enter Nancy.

Ironically, Thomas' biggest threat may come from fellow Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal. The Colombian left his more decorated team-mate trailing when the competitors began the uphill sprint to the finish in Epernay.

It was a 500-metre stretch, one kilometre less than the final straight at Nancy. Crucially, though, this sprint will be on a flat, accommodating surface, one riders should be fresh for after tackling just two climbs, both of them manageable, before it.

The course could favour the younger Bernal. Still just 22, he is the "man in form at the moment," according to Sir Bradley Wiggins, who told Alex Terrell of The Sun how both could clash during the sixth stage: "I can't wait to see it. If they both get there on zero time to each other, no time losses, no more crashes in the next few days, it's going to be really interesting."

Bernal is beginning to stake his claim as a genuine threat to Thomas.
Bernal is beginning to stake his claim as a genuine threat to Thomas.ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Bernal leads Thomas by five seconds, but they will need to up their speeds in key moments to keep pace with Alaphilippe's team-mate, Elia Viviani. The latter is proficient on the sprints, as is tour veteran Peter Sagan, who is back wearing the green jersey, an honour he is hoping to win for the seventh time.

Any true sprinter will savour this stage, even though Cycling News believes those vying for the yellow jersey won't make their moves ahead of the last three kilometres.

Such a strategy would guarantee a dramatic finish on a course offering relief to riders ahead of more challenging uphill climbs to follow.

Related

    Alaphilippe Captures Yellow Jersey on Stage 3 of TdF

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Alaphilippe Captures Yellow Jersey on Stage 3 of TdF

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Tour de France: All You Need to Know

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Tour de France: All You Need to Know

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Froome Out of Tour de France with Broken Leg

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Froome Out of Tour de France with Broken Leg

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Olympic Track Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies at Age 23

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Olympic Track Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies at Age 23

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report