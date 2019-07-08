Lakers Rumors: LA Intends to Start LeBron James at PG for 2019-20 Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks to pass during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep the ball in the hands of their best players next season, reportedly starting LeBron James at point guard to begin the year. 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday the team's plans to have James and recently signed Danny Green as the starting backcourt for 2018-19.

    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

