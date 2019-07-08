Lakers Rumors: LA Intends to Start LeBron James at PG for 2019-20 Season

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep the ball in the hands of their best players next season, reportedly starting LeBron James at point guard to begin the year.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday the team's plans to have James and recently signed Danny Green as the starting backcourt for 2018-19.

